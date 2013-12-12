NHL: Highlights of Wednesday's NHL games

Dec 11, 2013; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Patrick Sharp (10) shoots against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at the United Center. Rob Grabowski-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 11 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Wednesday’s National Hockey League games.

- - -

Blackhawks 7, Flyers 2

The Chicago Blackhawks erupted for seven goals to continue their dominating three-game win streak.

The Blackhawks have outscored opponents 19-6 in the last three games - all wins. Chicago (23-6-5) continues to lead the NHL in wins (23), goals per game (3.68) and goals scored (125).

Philadelphia (13-15-3) scored first in the game, at 12:31 of the first period, but the momentum quickly changed in the second period when the Blackhawks exploded for five goals against former teammate Ray Emery.

- - -

Kings 3, Maple Leafs 1

Jeff Carter scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dec 11, 2013; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) looks for the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at the United Center. The Blackhawks beat the Flyers 7-2. Rob Grabowski-USA TODAY Sports

Defenseman Drew Doughty and left winger Kyle Clifford also scored for the Kings (21-7-4) while Mike Richards had two assists.

Defenseman Cody Franson scored for the Maple Leafs (16-13-3).

Kings rookie goalie Martin Jones, who was coming off consecutive shutouts, stopped 38 shots, though his attempt at a third shutout was snapped in the second period. He had not allowed a goal in 177:16 of ice time.

Dec 11, 2013; Chicago, IL, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ray Emery (29) fails to make a save on a goal scored by Chicago Blackhawks center Michal Handzus (26) during the second period at the United Center. Rob Grabowski-USA TODAY Sports

- - -

Ducks 2, Wild 1

Anaheim right winger Corey Perry scored for the seventh consecutive game and the Ducks held off the Minnesota Wild for their fourth straight win.

Perry’s goal in the second period provided a 2-0 lead and turned out to be the difference for the Ducks (22-7-5), who beat the Wild (18-10-5) for the sixth straight time.

Anaheim also improved its record at the Honda Center to 12-0-2, the only NHL club to avoid a loss in regulation at home this season.

Jason Pominville put Minnesota on the board at 3:48 of the third when he picked up his club-high 15th goal, but the Wild failed to score again.