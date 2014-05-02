Canadiens draw first blood, beat Bruins in 2OT

May 1, 2014; Boston, MA, USA; Montreal Canadiens right wing Dale Weise (22) battles for the puck with Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Bartkowski (43) in front of goalie Tuukka Rask (40) during the second overtime period in game one of the second round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Banknorth Garden. The Montreal Canadiens won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Defenseman P.K. Subban’s power-play goal 4:17 into the second overtime period lifted the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins in the opener of their Eastern Conference second round NHL playoffs clash.

It was the second goal of the game for Subban, who blasted a slap shot from the blue line past goaltender Tuukka Rask just seven seconds after Boston defenseman Matt Bartkowski was called for holding Brian Gionta.

The Canadiens wasted little time in scoring their second power-play goal of the game to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Rene Bourque had a goal and an assist and goaltender Carey Price finished with 48 saves, including 15 in overtime.

Rask finished with 28 saves for Boston, who rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 but never led.

May 1, 2014; Boston, MA, USA; Montreal Canadiens left wing Rene Bourque (17) is defended by Boston Bruins defenseman Johnny Boychuk (55) during the first overtime period in game one of the second round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Banknorth Garden.

It was a fitting start to the 34th playoff series between the longtime rivals, who went into overtime for the 38th time in their 171 postseason matchups.

Boston defenseman Zdeno Chara had a great chance to win it about six minutes into the first overtime period, poking a rebound behind Price but the puck bounced across the crease without crossing the goal line.

Defenseman Johnny Boychuk scored with 1:58 left in the third period, tying it at 3-3 and setting up overtime on Boston’s third goal of the period.

The Bruins rallied from a 2-0 deficit on goals by Reilly Smith and defenseman Torey Krug.

Montreal defenseman Francis Bouillon put the Canadiens back in front with 7:51 left, but the Bruins continued getting pressure on Price and got one more past him on Boychuk’s one-timer slap shot from the blue line off a pass from Brad Marchand.

