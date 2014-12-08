Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Bartkowski (43) moves the puck against Anaheim Ducks right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday’s National Hockey League games:

Ducks 4, Jets 3 (overtime)

Kyle Palmieri scored 53 seconds into overtime and Ryan Getzlaf contributed three assists as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3.

Goalie Federik Andersen made his 15th straight start for the Ducks (18-6-5) and stopped 27 shots for Anaheim’s fourth straight victory.

Ondrej Pavelec made 21 saves in the loss for Winnipeg (14-9-5), who have earned points in their last six games.

Oilers 2, Sharks 1

The Edmonton Oilers snapped an 11-game winless slide with a 2-1 win over San Jose.

David Perron scored at 10:26 of the third period to give the Oilers an upset victory over the Sharks, who were playing on weary legs after a hard-fought victory over Calgary on Saturday.

Senators 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

Erik Karlsson scored at 1:21 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Mika Zibanejad led the Senators with two goals and two assists as Ottawa snapped a season-long losing streak at five games.

Red Wings 3, Hurricanes 1

Detroit’s Tomas Tatar scored twice as the Red Wings scored a 3-1 road victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Red Wings (17-6-5) won their third game in a row, while the Hurricanes (8-15-3) lost for the third time in four.