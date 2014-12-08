FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Highlights of Sunday's National Hockey League games
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 8, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

Highlights of Sunday's National Hockey League games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Bartkowski (43) moves the puck against Anaheim Ducks right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday’s National Hockey League games:

Ducks 4, Jets 3 (overtime)

Kyle Palmieri scored 53 seconds into overtime and Ryan Getzlaf contributed three assists as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3.

Goalie Federik Andersen made his 15th straight start for the Ducks (18-6-5) and stopped 27 shots for Anaheim’s fourth straight victory.

Ondrej Pavelec made 21 saves in the loss for Winnipeg (14-9-5), who have earned points in their last six games.

Oilers 2, Sharks 1

The Edmonton Oilers snapped an 11-game winless slide with a 2-1 win over San Jose.

David Perron scored at 10:26 of the third period to give the Oilers an upset victory over the Sharks, who were playing on weary legs after a hard-fought victory over Calgary on Saturday.

Senators 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

Erik Karlsson scored at 1:21 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Mika Zibanejad led the Senators with two goals and two assists as Ottawa snapped a season-long losing streak at five games.

Red Wings 3, Hurricanes 1

Detroit’s Tomas Tatar scored twice as the Red Wings scored a 3-1 road victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Red Wings (17-6-5) won their third game in a row, while the Hurricanes (8-15-3) lost for the third time in four.

Editing by Andrew Both/Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.