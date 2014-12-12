Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) takes a shot at Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) while right wing Kris Versteeg (23) is up ended by defenseman Dougie Hamilton (27) during the second period at TD Banknorth Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Highlights of Thursday’s National Hockey League games:

Blackhawks 3, Bruins 2

The Chicago Blackhawks built a 3-0 second-period lead and then held off the Boston Bruins for their eighth consecutive victory.

Goaltender Scott Darling, filling in for the injured Corey Crawford, finished with 32 stops as the rampant Blackhawks improved to 20-8-1.

Kings 5, Senators 3

The Los Angeles Kings spoiled the head-coaching debut of Ottawa’s Dave Cameron by beating the Senators.

Goals by centers Anze Kopitar and Trevor Lewis 1:42 apart early in the third period broke a 2-2 tie and helped the Kings end a two-game losing run.

Avalanche 4, Jets 3 (SO)

Center Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist and added the deciding tally in the shootout, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets and snap a four-game losing streak.

Blues 6, Islanders 3

Left wing Alexander Steen scored his second goal of the game just over four minutes into the third period to break a 2-2 tie as the St Louis Blues beat the New York Islanders.

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Klas Dahlbeck (44) skates past the bench after a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period at TD Banknorth Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Right winger Nikita Kucherov scored on a shot that was kicked into the net by Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ron Hainsey with 31 seconds remaining as the Tampa Bay Lightning escaped with a win.

Blue Jackets 3, Capitals 2 (OT)

Columbus battled back from a pair of one-goal deficits to send the game into overtime, where left winger Nick Foligno scored on the power play with 18.8 seconds remaining as the Blue Jackets beat the Washington Capitals.

Predators 5, Coyotes 1

Nashville left winger James Neal scored his 11th goal of the season and center Mike Fisher scored his first and the Predators sent the Arizona Coyotes to their eighth straight home loss.

Flyers 4, Devils 1

Center Sean Couturier scored Philadelphia’s first short-handed goal of the season as the Flyers beat the New Jersey Devils.

Sabres 4, Flames 3

Left winger Matt Moulson scored his second goal of the evening with 7:29 remaining to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a win over the Calgary Flames.

Sharks 2, Wild 1

San Jose center Joe Pavelski’s tie-breaking goal in the third period enabled the Sharks to beat the Minnesota Wild.