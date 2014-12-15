Highlights of Sunday's NHL games

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joffrey Lupul (19) takes the puck away from Los Angeles Kings forward Tyler Toffoli (73) at the Air Canada Centre. Toronto defeated Los Angeles 4-3 in an overtime shot out. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday’s National Hockey League games.

Maple Leafs 4, Kings 3 (Shootout)

Joffrey Lupul was the only player to score in the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

The victory extended the Maple Leafs’ winning streak to five games and left the Kings at 1-2-1 after four games of a five-game road trip.

Mike Santorelli, Cody Franson and James van Riemsdyk scored for the Maple Leafs (18-9-3) in regulation.

Los Angeles (15-10-6) got goals from Justin Williams, Dwight King and right winger Marian Gaborik.

Blackhawks 2, Flames 1

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender James Reimer (34) and forward Nazem Kadri (43) and forward Daniel Winnik (26) celebrate a win over the Los Angeles Kings at the Air Canada Centre. Toronto defeated Los Angeles 4-3 in an overtime shot out. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

One night after their eight-game winning streak ended, the Chicago Blackhawks resumed their winning ways, beating the Calgary Flames on left winger Brandon Saad’s goal at 12:57 of the third period.

The Blackhawks (21-9-1) lost 3-2 to the Islanders in New York on Saturday, but they bounced back Sunday upon their return to the United Center.

Chicago goalie Antti Raanta stopped 23 shots for the win. Calgary (17-13-2) counterpart Jonas Hiller (9-9-1) stopped 26 of the Blackhawks’ 28 shots.

Rangers 2, Oilers 0

The New York Rangers, playing their second game in as many nights, had enough energy to shut out the Edmonton Oilers.

The Rangers (14-10-4) scored once in the first period, then added an empty-netter in the last minute to hand the Oilers (7-19-5) their 15th loss in the last 16 games.

Dan Girardi and Cari Hagelin netted the goals for New York while goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who played both ends of the back-to-back games, made 16 saves to post the shutout.