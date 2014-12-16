Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (36) reacts with right wing Craig Adams (27) after Rust scored his first NHL goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at the CONSOL Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Monday’s National Hockey League games:

Penguins 4, Lightning 2

Rookies Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin scored their first career goals as the Sidney Crosby-less Pittsburgh Penguins registered a 10th consecutive victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Brandon Sutter and Steve Downie also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Penguins (20-6-4) as Crosby sat out his third game because of mumps. The star is one of 14 NHL players to have contracted the illness in recent weeks.

Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves in winning his seventh straight start against the Lightning (19-10-3), who are tied for the Atlantic Division lead with the Detroit Red Wings.

Islanders 3, Devils 2 (SO)

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Steve Downie (23) scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Evgeni Nabokov (20) as Tampa Bay defenseman Matt Carle (25) defends during the second period at the CONSOL Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Bailey’s goal in the fifth round of the shootout capped a two-goal comeback by the New York Islanders, who edged the New Jersey Devils. The win was the second in a row for the Islanders (21-10-0), who are the only NHL team yet to lose in overtime.

Bailey and left winger Matt Martin scored for the Islanders in regulation, while Halak made 26 saves in total and four more in the shootout. Defenseman Marek Zidlicky and center Scott Gomez scored for the Devils (11-15-6), who have lost 12 of their last 15 games.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) handles the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mark Barberio (8) chases during the second period at the CONSOL Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Sabres 5, Senators 4 (SO)

Matt Moulson scored the lone goal in the shootout to lead the Buffalo Sabres to victory over Ottawa.

Moulson also scored in regulation. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, left winger Marcus Foligno and center Brian Flynn added goals for Buffalo (13-16-2). Goalie Jhonas Enroth made 29 saves and stopped all three Ottawa shootout efforts.

Bobby Ryan, Mark Stone, Curtis Lazar and Alex Chiasson scored for the Senators (12-13-5). Goalie Robin Lehner made 29 saves.