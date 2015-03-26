FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Highlights of Wednesday's NHL games
#Sports News
March 26, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

Highlights of Wednesday's NHL games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Wednesday’s National Hockey League games:

- - -

Flyers 4, Blackhawks 1

Wayne Simmonds scored the 100th goal of his Philadelphia career, helping the Flyers to a 4-1 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks.

Goaltender Steve Mason stopped 34 of 35 shots to keep the Flyers’ faint playoff hopes alive.

Despite the loss, Chicago are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and on track to secure home-ice advantage in the opening round of the playoffs.

- - -

Oilers 4, Avalanche 3

Derek Roy scored the power-play winner midway through the third period and the Edmonton Oilers staved off a Colorado comeback to edge the Avalanche 4-3.

The Oilers blazed to a 3-0 lead in the first 10 minutes on goals from Martin Marincin, Jordan Eberle and Taylor Hall, but Colorado clawed their way back to tie it up with a goal from Ryan O‘Reilly early in the third period.

- - -

Stars 4, Flames 3 (shootout)

The Dallas Stars kept their faint playoff hopes alive with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Calgary Flames.

Tyler Seguin scored the lone goal in the shootout for the Stars (36-28-10), who have a four-game winning streak.

The point from the shootout loss sees the Flames (40-27-7) maintain their hold on third place in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the hard-charging Los Angeles Kings.

Compiled by Andrew Both; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
