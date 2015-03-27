Highlights of Thursday's NHL games

Mar 26, 2015; Boston, MA, USA; Anaheim Ducks goalie Frederik Andersen (31) stops a shot by Boston Bruins right wing Reilly Smith (18) during the third period at TD Banknorth Garden. The Anaheim Ducks won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday’s National Hockey League games:

- - -

Ducks 3, Bruins 2 (overtime)

The Anaheim Ducks tied the game with a deflected goal in the last minute of regulation before captain Ryan Getzlaf scored with 1:51 left in overtime to give his team a 3-2 victory over the slumping Boston Bruins.

The loss was the sixth straight (0-3-3) for the Bruins, who at least collected a point to match the Ottawa Senators with 85 points in the race for the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

- - -

Rangers 5, Senators 1

The New York Rangers cooled off the red-hot Ottawa Senators with a 5-1 victory and became the first team to clinch a playoff spot.

Winger Chris Kreider scored two goals as the Rangers posted their eighth win in their last 10 games and stopped Ottawa’s winning streak at seven.

- - -

Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 1

The Florida Panthers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 4-1 win over the lowly Toronto Maple Leafs.

Brandon Pirri scored two goals for Florida (34-26-14), who moved three points back of Ottawa and Boston.

- - -

Kings 3, Islanders 2

Anze Kopitar scored the winner with 4:23 left in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings (37-23-14) moved into playoff position in the Western Conference with a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders.

With their third consecutive win, the defending Stanley Cup champions moved a point ahead of the idle Calgary Flames for third place in the Pacific Division.

- - -

Capitals 3, Devils 2 (OT)

Goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 29 of 31 shots, and the Washington Capitals needed an overtime goal by defenseman Matt Niskanen to earn a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Devils right winger Steve Bernier scored with 29.2 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime, where the Capitals (40-24-10) prevailed to match their point total from last season, when they missed the playoffs.

- - -

Predators 3, Lightning 2

The Nashville Predators killed off a power play in the final five minutes and beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2.

The Predators (46-21-8) scored twice in the opening five minutes, and then got what proved to be the winner from Michael Santarelli in the second period as the Lightning’s four-game winning streak ended.

- - -

Hurricanes 5, Penguins 2

The Carolina Hurricanes displayed rare offensive execution in a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Eric Staal was among the scorers for the Hurricanes, who won for the first time in five games. The Penguins (40-23-11) have won only once in seven games but remain in solid position to make the playoffs.

- - -

Jets 5, Canadiens 2

Mark Scheifele scored and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets boosted their playoff hopes with a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens, who missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

The Jets (39-24-12) hold the second wild-card spot in the tight West race.

- - -

Sharks 6, Red Wings 4

Patrick Marleau had two goals and an assist to lead San Jose to a 6-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings as the Sharks kept their slim playoff hopes alive.

- - -

Coyotes 4, Sabres 3 (OT)

Sam Gagner scored 56 seconds into overtime, giving Arizona a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres in a battle between teams bottom of their respective conferences.