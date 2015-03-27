Highlights of Thursday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday’s National Hockey League games:
Ducks 3, Bruins 2 (overtime)
The Anaheim Ducks tied the game with a deflected goal in the last minute of regulation before captain Ryan Getzlaf scored with 1:51 left in overtime to give his team a 3-2 victory over the slumping Boston Bruins.
The loss was the sixth straight (0-3-3) for the Bruins, who at least collected a point to match the Ottawa Senators with 85 points in the race for the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot.
Rangers 5, Senators 1
The New York Rangers cooled off the red-hot Ottawa Senators with a 5-1 victory and became the first team to clinch a playoff spot.
Winger Chris Kreider scored two goals as the Rangers posted their eighth win in their last 10 games and stopped Ottawa’s winning streak at seven.
Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 1
The Florida Panthers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 4-1 win over the lowly Toronto Maple Leafs.
Brandon Pirri scored two goals for Florida (34-26-14), who moved three points back of Ottawa and Boston.
Kings 3, Islanders 2
Anze Kopitar scored the winner with 4:23 left in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings (37-23-14) moved into playoff position in the Western Conference with a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders.
With their third consecutive win, the defending Stanley Cup champions moved a point ahead of the idle Calgary Flames for third place in the Pacific Division.
Capitals 3, Devils 2 (OT)
Goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 29 of 31 shots, and the Washington Capitals needed an overtime goal by defenseman Matt Niskanen to earn a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils.
Devils right winger Steve Bernier scored with 29.2 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime, where the Capitals (40-24-10) prevailed to match their point total from last season, when they missed the playoffs.
Predators 3, Lightning 2
The Nashville Predators killed off a power play in the final five minutes and beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2.
The Predators (46-21-8) scored twice in the opening five minutes, and then got what proved to be the winner from Michael Santarelli in the second period as the Lightning’s four-game winning streak ended.
Hurricanes 5, Penguins 2
The Carolina Hurricanes displayed rare offensive execution in a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Eric Staal was among the scorers for the Hurricanes, who won for the first time in five games. The Penguins (40-23-11) have won only once in seven games but remain in solid position to make the playoffs.
Jets 5, Canadiens 2
Mark Scheifele scored and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets boosted their playoff hopes with a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens, who missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot.
The Jets (39-24-12) hold the second wild-card spot in the tight West race.
Sharks 6, Red Wings 4
Patrick Marleau had two goals and an assist to lead San Jose to a 6-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings as the Sharks kept their slim playoff hopes alive.
Coyotes 4, Sabres 3 (OT)
Sam Gagner scored 56 seconds into overtime, giving Arizona a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres in a battle between teams bottom of their respective conferences.
