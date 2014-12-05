Highlights of Thursday's NHL games

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop (30) makes a save on a shot by New York Rangers left wing Rick Nash (61) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday’s National Hockey League games:

- - -

Lightning 5, Sabres 0

Ben Bishop only needed to make 13 saves to notch his first shutout of the season as league-leading Tampa Bay overwhelmed Buffalo. Steven Stamkos scored his 16th goal of campaign to lead fivegoal-scorers for Tampa Bay (18-6-3), who came into the game tied for the NHL points lead. Buffalo (9-15-2) had been 5-0-2 in its last seven before seeing that point-streak come to a convincing halt.

- - -

Predators 4, Blues 3

Martin Brodeur’s return to the NHL did not go as planned as Nashville scored four times against him to beat St Louis. Brodeur, the league’s all-time leader in games, wins and shutouts by a goalkeeper, was signed as a free agent on Tuesday and stopped 20 shots in the defeat. Nashville (17-6-2) won for the fifth time in six games while the Blues fell to 16-8-2.

- - -

Islanders 2, Senators 1

A goal by Islanders winger Casey Cizikas with 6:27 left in the third period proved to be the difference as New York dumped the Ottawa Senators. Goaltender Jaroslav Halak stopped 20 shots to improve his record to 14-4-0 for the Islanders (19-7-0), who won their third straight. The Senators (10-10-5) sustained their fourth consecutive setback.

- - -

Canucks 3, Penguins 0

Brad Richardson scored two goals and assisted on another and Vancouver’s backup goaltender Eddie Lack notched a shutout as the Canucks blanked the Pittsburgh Penguins. Lack, making his first start since Nov. 20 in place of Ryan Miller, turned aside 21 shots for Vancouver (18-7-1), who ended a four-game losing streak against the Penguins (17-6-2).

- - -

Capitals 2, Hurricanes 1

Eric Fehr converted a Carolina Hurricanes turnover into a goal with 4:02 left, giving the Washington Capitals a 2-1 victory. Capitals (11-10-4) goalie Braden Holtby made 29 saves while Alexander Semin netted the only score for the Hurricanes (8-14-3) with the 500th point of his career.

- - -

Red Wings 5, Stars 2

Darren Helm had two goals and Stephen Weiss added a goal and two assists to lead the Detroit Red Wings past the Dallas Stars. Seguin’s NHL-leading 19th goal came on a shot from the point off the skate of Red Wings (15-6-5) right winger Joakim Andersson.

- - -

Devils 5, Maple Leafs 3

Mike Cammalleri scored a power-play goal late in the second period to snap a 2-2 tie and the New Jersey Devils went on to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs. The victory ended a five-game losing streak for the Devils (10-12-4). Phil Kessel netted the 13th goal of the season for Toronto (13-9-3).

- - -

Blue Jackets 4, Panthers 3 (SO)

The Columbus Blue Jackets blew a three-goal lead but beat the Florida Panthers in a shootout to pick up a rare victory. Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made a career-high 52 saves. Even in defeat, the Panthers (10-7-7) out-shot the Jackets (8-15-2) 55-20.

- - -

Kings 4, Coyotes 0

Dustin Brown scored a pair of goals and added an assist and a goal-producing screen in an easy win that extended the Coyotes’ home losing streak to six games. Backup goalie Martin Jones (26 saves) posted his second straight shutout for Los Angeles and the Kings (14-7-5) also posted their second straight shutout after Jonathan Quick blanked Boston on Tuesday. Jones has six shutouts in his first 26 NHL games.

- - -

Flames 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

The Calgary Flames pulled another rabbit out of the hat, tying the game with 1:17 remaining before sophomore center Sean Monahan scored on a rebound in the extra session en route to an overtime triumph over the Colorado Avalanche. Dennis Wideman scored the tying goal for Calgary (17-8-2), his 10th of the season.

- - -

Sharks 7, Bruins 4

Tyler Kennedy, Joe Pavelski and Tommy Wingels scored two goals each as San Jose let loose to beat Boston. The Sharks (13-10-4) netted all their goals in the second and third periods to capture their third consecutive win. Tuukka Rask made 37 saves in the loss for the Bruins (14-12-1).