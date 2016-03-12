Highlights of Friday's NHL games

Mar 11, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) scores a goal against Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) during the second period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Friday’s National Hockey League games.

Stars 5, Blackhawks 2

Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Jason Spezza had a goal and an assist each and goaltender Kari Lehtonen stopped 21 of 23 shots for the Dallas Stars in a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night at American Airlines Center.

Antoine Roussel and Ales Hemsky also scored for Dallas (41-20-8) with Seguin scoring the game-winner in the second period.

Teuvo Taravainen and Tomas Fleischmann scored for Chicago (41-22-8).

Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 2

Carl Hagelin’s second-period goal, his fourth since joining Pittsburgh earlier in the season, led the Penguins to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday in Nationwide Arena.

Chris Kunitz and Kris Letang also scored for the Penguins, while goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury had 25 saves.

The Penguins (35-24-8) are trying to hold off rival Philadelphia for the second and final wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The win preserved their three-point cushion.

Mar 11, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) celebrates a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Flyers 3, Lightning 1

Sam Gagner scored a power-play goal and Steve Mason had 18 saves as the Philadelphia Flyers posted a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night at Amalie Arena.

Philadelphia (32-23-11) has won six of its past seven games and remains in contention for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Blues 5, Ducks 2

The St. Louis Blues got their offense going on Friday as they moved closer to the top spot in the Central Division.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice late and Paul Stastny, Jori Lehtera and Patrik Berglund added goals to lead the Blues to a 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night at Scottrade Center.

Coyotes 4, Flames 1

Brad Richardson scored two third-period goals and Antoine Vermette had one on Friday night to lift the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames, ending their franchise-record road losing streak at 10 games.

Richardson’s second goal of the period into an empty net iced the game with 1:41 remaining.

Boyd Gordon also scored for Arizona (29-32-7) and Mikael Backlund replied for Calgary (28-35-4).