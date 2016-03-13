Highlights of Saturday's NHL games

Mar 12, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Darren Helm (43) celebrates his overtime goal on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) in front of defenseman Keith Yandle (93) at Joe Louis Arena. Detroit won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday’s National Hockey League games:

Red Wings 3, Rangers 2 (overtime)

Detroit collected a second consecutive come-from-behind win when a Darren Helm goal with 1:57 left in overtime gave the Red Wings a 3-2 home victory over the New York Rangers.

The Red Wings forced overtime after center Brad Richards tied it at 2-2 on a power play with 28 seconds left in regulation.

Bruins 3, Islanders 1

The Boston Bruins, playing their first game as a first-place team this season, got two goals from David Pastrnak and completed a sweep of the three-game season series with the New York Islanders with a 3-1 home victory.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots and Loui Eriksson scored one goal and set up the other two for the victory as the Atlantic Division leading Bruins improved to 39-23-8.

Sabres 3, Hurricanes 2 (overtime)

Jack Eichel scored with one second remaining in overtime to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 home win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Eichel and Marcus Foligno scored in regulation for Buffalo (28-33-9).

Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0

The Ottawa Senators halted their losing streak at three games with a 4-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Craig Anderson had 29 saves in his fourth shutout of the season and the 33rd of his career.

Jets 3, Avalanche 2

Drew Stafford and Adam Lowry scored third-period goals to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

Lowry finished a 2-on-1 with rookie winger Scott Kosmachuk, scoring his fifth of the season at 9:01 to give the Jets their first lead of the game. Just 95 seconds earlier, Stafford stuffed in a rebound for his 18th goal of the year to knot the contest 2-2.

Wild 4, Canadiens 1

Markus Granlund scored twice to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

Nino Niederreiter and Erik Haula scored the other goals for Minnesota, which snapped a two-game losing streak and kept pace in the battle for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Mar 12, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Darren Helm (43) looks in the net to see the puck he deflected for a goal on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) in overtime at Joe Louis Arena. Detroit won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Barberio scored the lone goal for the Canadiens.

Panthers 5, Flyers 4

Nick Bjugstad and Aleksander Barkov scored in a shootout and Reilly Smith produced two goals as the Florida Panthers snapped the Philadelphia Flyers’ three-game win streak with a 5-4 victory on Saturday night at the BB&T Center.

Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo stopped both shots he faced in the shootout.

Blues 5, Stars 4 (overtime)

Alex Pietrangelo scored the game-winning goal 2:11 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 overtime win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

Pietrangelo scored his fifth goal of the season with a wrist shot from the slot that deflected in off the right arm of Stars goaltender Antti Niemi, who stopped 31 of 36 shots.

Canucks 4, Predators 2

Bo Horvat’s 11th goal of the season held up as the winner as the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

Vancouver left winger Daniel Sedin added an empty-net goal with 48 seconds to play.

Coyotes 4, Oilers 0

Arizona goaltender Mike Smith looked like he’d never been gone.

In his first game back after missing three months with a sports hernia injury, Smith backstopped the Coyotes to a 4-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night at Rexall Place.

At the other end of the ice, Antoine Vermette had two goals and an assist in the win.

Sharks 5, Capitals 2

Joe Pavelski scored a tiebreaking power-play goal early in the third period to propel the San Jose Sharks to a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at sold-out SAP Center.

Pavelski’s 32nd goal of the season came on a power play that carried over from the second period.

Devils 2, Kings 1 (overtime)

John Moore scored with 15.2 seconds left in overtime to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Tyler Kennedy scored and Keith Kinkaid made 22 saves for New Jersey, which has won the first two games of its three-game California road trip. The Devils improved to 33-29-7.