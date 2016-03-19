Highlights of Friday's NHL games

Mar 4, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Daniel Winnik (26) skates with the puck as New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (10) defends in the third period at Verizon Center. The Rangers won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Friday’s National Hockey League games.

Capitals 4, Predators 1

Daniel Winnik scored his first two goals as a member of the Capitals, Evgeny Kuznetsov had three assists and Washington defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Friday night.

T.J. Oshie added his career-high 22nd goal of the season for the Capitals.

Sabres 3, Senators 1

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

Nicolas Deslauriers and defenseman Zach Bogosian also scored for the Sabres (29-33-10). Chad Johnson made 32 saves.

Alex Chiasson scored for the Senators (33-31-8). Craig Anderson made 31 saves.

Blackhawks 4, Jets 0

Left winger Andrew Ladd stung his former teammates with a third-period goal and the Chicago Blackhawks posted a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Ladd, dealt to Chicago just before the trade deadline in late February, took a pass from captain Jonathan Toews and slipped in his 20th goal of the season at 3:06 of the third period as the Blackhawks built a 3-0 lead.

Oilers 2, Canucks 0

After losing eight of their previous nine games in their final season at Rexall Place, the Edmonton Oilers took another step toward repairing the damage by winning their second game in a row at home.

The Oilers dumped the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 on Friday, two days after upsetting the St. Louis Blues 6-4.

Avalanche 4, Flames 3 (shootout)

Mikkel Boedker scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday.

Boedker was the lone player to score in the shootout. He made a move to his forehand before tucking a backhand shot past Flames goalie Joni Ortio.

Ducks 4, Bruins 0

Goalie Frederik Andersen stopped 38 shots in his second shutout of the season to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-0 rout of the Boston Bruins on Friday night in front of 16,707 at the Honda Center.

Ryan Kesler, Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm and Jamie McGinn scored for the Ducks (39-22-9), who moved within four points of the first-place Los Angeles Kings and three ahead of the San Jose Sharks in the Pacific Division.