Hockey's Islanders to move from Nassau to Brooklyn in 2015
#Sports News
October 24, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

Hockey's Islanders to move from Nassau to Brooklyn in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Professional ice hockey is coming to Brooklyn.

The New York Islanders will play in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn starting in 2015, moving from New York’s Nassau County on Long Island, a city official said.

New York City and hockey officials are to make the announcement on Wednesday at a news conference called by the Barclays Center. The Islanders’ announcement comes less than a month after the center opened in New York City as the new home of the Nets basketball team.

Islanders owner Charles Wang is to make the announcement with National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Brooklyn Borough President Marty Markowitz.

Developer Bruce Ratner has said he has been “trying like hell” to move the Islanders from their current home in New York’s Nassau County, according to the New York Post.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Jackie Frank

