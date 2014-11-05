Hall of Famer Howe showing 'remarkable' improvement: family

Former Detroit Red Wings player Gordie Howe signs autographs for fans in celebration of his 85th birthday before the start of the Red Wing's NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Detroit, Michigan March 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Former National Hockey League star Gordie Howe, known to many as ‘Mr. Hockey’, was recovering “at a remarkable rate” from a stroke suffered last month, his family said.

In a statement released by the Detroit Red Wings, where Howe spent the bulk of his NHL career, the family said Howe had shown improvement over the past week, particularly with his speech and his ability to walk with the assistance of a walker.

Howe “has been improving at a remarkable rate,” the statement read.

“Our father has been truly moved by the countless phone calls, letters, emails (and) posts.”

The 86-year-old Howe suffered a stroke while at his daughter’s home in Lubbock, Texas, in late October.

A 23-time All-Star who led Detroit to four Stanley Cup championships, Howe retired in 1980 as the NHL’s leader in career goals and points, both records later broken by fellow Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky.