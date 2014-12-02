Hockey great Gordie Howe suffers 'another major stroke'

Former Detroit Red Wings player Gordie Howe signs autographs for fans in celebration of his 85th birthday before the start of the Red Wing's NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Detroit, Michigan in this file photo from March 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook/Files

(Reuters) - Former Detroit Red Wings player Gordie Howe, a Hall of Famer known to many as “Mr. Hockey,” is in a Texas hospital after suffering his third stroke in five weeks, the National Hockey League team said on Tuesday.

Howe, 86, suffered “another major stroke” on Monday evening and remains in hospital, the Red Wings told Reuters in an email.

Howe lost some function on one side of his body and was having trouble speaking after a severe stroke in late October but his condition had been improving. He sustained a setback in early November after a minor stroke.

According to a report by the Detroit Free Press, Howe is in intensive care following the latest setback.

A 23-time NHL All-Star, Howe led Detroit to four Stanley Cup titles before retiring in 1980 as the all-time leader in career goals and points. Both records were later broken by fellow Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky.

The Canadian still owns several NHL records, including the most consecutive 20-goal seasons (22), most regular season games played (1,767) and most regular season goals (801) and points (1,850) by a right winger. He is also the only person to play in the NHL after turning 50.