Hockey great Howe latest setback not a stroke: CBC

Former Detroit Red Wings player Gordie Howe signs autographs for fans in celebration of his 85th birthday before the start of the Red Wing's NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Detroit, Michigan in this file photo from March 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook/Files

(Reuters) - Ice hockey Hall of Famer Gordie Howe, known to many as “Mr. Hockey,” is expected to be released from hospital on Wednesday after tests revealed he did not suffer a new stroke as had previously been thought, CBC News reported on Tuesday.

The former Detroit Red Wings player had two strokes over the past five weeks, and was initially thought to have suffered another on Monday after he was found unresponsive in bed.

But Howe’s son, Murray, told CBC that an MRI showed “no new stroke” and that his father was likely suffering from dehydration and fatigue. He said Howe would likely return home on Wednesday.

Howe, 86, lost some function on one side of his body and was having trouble speaking after a severe stroke in late October, and then suffered another minor stroke in early November.

A 23-time NHL All Star, Howe led Detroit to four Stanley Cup titles before retiring in 1980 as the all-time leader in career goals and points. Both records were later broken by fellow Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky.

The Canadian still owns several NHL records, including the most consecutive 20-goal seasons (22), most regular season games played (1,767) and most regular season goals (801) and points (1,850) by a right winger. He is also the only person to play in the NHL after turning 50.