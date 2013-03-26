FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hurricanes sign Semin to five-year extension
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 26, 2013 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

Hurricanes sign Semin to five-year extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carolina Hurricanes' Alexander Semin (L) battles Montreal Canadiens' Travis Moen for the puck during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Raleigh, North Carolina March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ellen Ozier

(Reuters) - The Carolina Hurricanes strengthened their commitment to Alexander Semin by signing him to a five-year extension on Monday.

Semin, who is thriving after signing a one-year contract with the team as a free agent, put his ink on a new deal worth $35 million.

“We’re very happy to retain Alex,” Hurricanes general manager Jim Rutherford told reporters. “Alex is an elite player and has been a major contributor to the Hurricanes having a strong top line.”

Having spent his first seven seasons with the Washington Capitals, the 29-year-old was given a chance for a new start when Carolina picked him up and it has clearly paid off for both sides.

Semin leads the team with 22 assists as the Hurricanes fight for their first playoff berth since 2009.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.