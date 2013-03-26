Hurricanes sign Semin to five-year extension

Carolina Hurricanes' Alexander Semin (L) battles Montreal Canadiens' Travis Moen for the puck during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Raleigh, North Carolina March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ellen Ozier

(Reuters) - The Carolina Hurricanes strengthened their commitment to Alexander Semin by signing him to a five-year extension on Monday.

Semin, who is thriving after signing a one-year contract with the team as a free agent, put his ink on a new deal worth $35 million.

“We’re very happy to retain Alex,” Hurricanes general manager Jim Rutherford told reporters. “Alex is an elite player and has been a major contributor to the Hurricanes having a strong top line.”

Having spent his first seven seasons with the Washington Capitals, the 29-year-old was given a chance for a new start when Carolina picked him up and it has clearly paid off for both sides.

Semin leads the team with 22 assists as the Hurricanes fight for their first playoff berth since 2009.