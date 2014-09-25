Hurricanes' Jordan Staal to miss 3-4 months after surgery

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) handles the puck against pressure from Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Tanner Glass (15) during the second period at the CONSOL Energy Center. Apr 1, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

RALEIGH North Carolina (Reuters) - Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal will undergo surgery on a fractured right fibula and is expected to miss three to four months playing time, the National Hockey League team said on Thursday.

Staal, 26, was injured during Carolina’s exhibition game at Buffalo on Tuesday, when he and Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges became entangled.

The second overall pick in the 2006 NHL entry draft, had not missed a regular season game in his two years with the Hurricanes after playing six seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

One of four brothers playing in the NHL, Staal had 15 goals and 25 assists last season.

Brothers Eric, the team captain, and Jared also play for the Hurricanes while Marc is a defenseman with the New York Rangers.