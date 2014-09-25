FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal to miss 3-4 months after surgery
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 25, 2014 / 11:33 PM / 3 years ago

Hurricanes' Jordan Staal to miss 3-4 months after surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) handles the puck against pressure from Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Tanner Glass (15) during the second period at the CONSOL Energy Center. Apr 1, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

RALEIGH North Carolina (Reuters) - Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal will undergo surgery on a fractured right fibula and is expected to miss three to four months playing time, the National Hockey League team said on Thursday.

Staal, 26, was injured during Carolina’s exhibition game at Buffalo on Tuesday, when he and Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges became entangled.

The second overall pick in the 2006 NHL entry draft, had not missed a regular season game in his two years with the Hurricanes after playing six seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

One of four brothers playing in the NHL, Staal had 15 goals and 25 assists last season.

Brothers Eric, the team captain, and Jared also play for the Hurricanes while Marc is a defenseman with the New York Rangers.

Reporting by Gene Cherry. Editing by Steve Keating.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.