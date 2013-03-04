Carolina netminder Ward to miss six to eight weeks

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward makes a glove save against the Montreal Canadiens during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a sprained knee ligament, the NHL team said on Monday, dealing the Southeast Division leaders a serious blow.

Ward was injured midway through the second period of Carolina’s 3-2 win over Florida on Sunday, and the injury could sideline him through the end of the regular season, which ends on April 27 for Carolina.

The 29-year-old Ward is 9-6-1 with a 2.84 goals-against average and .908 save percentage this season, and is expected to be replaced as primary netminder by Dan Ellis.

Ellis, who replaced Ward on Sunday, has appeared in seven games and is 3-2-1 with a 2.53 GAA and .923 save percentage.

Carolina leads the Southeast Division with 25 points, four more than Winnipeg in the same number of games played (21).