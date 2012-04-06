Panthers end playoff drought despite loss to Capitals

The Washington Capitals celebrate their win over the Florida Panthers in an NHL game in Washington April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

(Reuters) - The Florida Panthers will return to the NHL playoffs for the first time in 12 years but they failed to wrap up their first division title after a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Washington also claimed an Eastern Conference playoff berth after Buffalo, who lost 2-1 to Philadelphia, were eliminated from contention.

Florida could have wrapped up their first division title with a victory over Washington and will need at least a point in their regular season finale against Carolina to make sure of the Southeast crown.

Washington, who made the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season, came into Thursday’s game deadlocked with Buffalo on 88 points for the East’s final playoff spot, but can still win the Southeast if Florida lose in regulation and the Caps beat the New York Rangers on Saturday.

The Capitals raced to a 3-0 lead on goals from Jay Beagle, Alex Ovechkin and Brooks Laich before Florida fought their way back with strikes from Mikael Samuelsson and Ed Jovanovski.

The Washington Capitals celebrate their victory over the Florida Panthers in an NHL contest in Washington April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Alexander Semin iced the win for Washington late in the third period.

It was not all good news for the Capitals, however, after netminder Michal Neuvirth left the game in the second period with a left leg injury.

Slideshow (5 Images)

In Philadelphia, Matt Read ended Buffalo’s playoff hopes on a breakaway goal with 4:21 left in the third to break a 1-1 tie.

Ville Leino score the Sabres’ goal in the second period before Marc-Andre Bourdon tied the score at 1-1.

Ryan Miller had 33 saves for Buffalo.

Also in the East, the Pittsburgh Penguins sealed the conference’s number four seed with a 5-2 win over the Rangers.