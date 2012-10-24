Factbox :New York Islanders

(Reuters) - Factbox on the National Hockey League’s New York Islanders, who announced on Wednesday they were leaving Long Island and moving to Brooklyn from the 2015-16 season.

* The Islanders were founded in 1972 as part of a strategy to stop the rebel World Hockey Association getting a foothold in New York.

* One of three NHL teams in the area, along with the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils, they have been based at Nassau County on Long Island since their admission.

* The Islanders were an overnight success, making the playoffs in 14 consecutive seasons between 1974 and 1988, and winning the Stanley Cup four times in a row from 1980 to 1983, earning official recognition as an NHL dynasty.

* The Islanders are widely credited with giving birth to the sporting tradition of growing playoff beards during their run of Stanley Cup championships

* Hall of Fame netminder Billy Smith became the first goalie to be credited with scoring a goal during a November 1979 game against the Colorado Rockies.

* Eight former members of the Islanders have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame: Players Mike Bossy, Clark Gillies, Denis Potvin, Billy Smith, Bryan Trottier and Pat LaFontaine and general manager Bill Torrey and head coach Al Arbour.

* Islanders are worth $149 million, the second lowest value in the 30-team NHL and well below the league average of $240 million, according to a 2011 Forbes survey.

* The Islanders posted the second worst attendance record in the NHL last season averaging 13,191 a game. The Phoenix Coyotes were last with 12,420.

* Islanders own all-time record for playoff series victories having won 19 consecutive during their golden era.