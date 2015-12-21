Jagr moves into fourth place on all-time goal list

Dec 20, 2015; Sunrise, FL, USA; Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) reacts after his goal past Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller (30) as left wing Chris Higgins (20) skates past in the first period at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Jaromir Jagr moved into fourth place on the National Hockey League’s all-time goals scored list on Sunday, leaping past Marcel Dionne with his 732nd career tally.

The 43-year-old Czech scored on the power play with 11 second left in the opening period of a 5-4 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks.

It was the 10th goal of the campaign for Jagr, playing in the 22nd season of his decorated career.

He is now nine goals away from Brett Hull (741) for third all-time.

Gordie Howe is second with 801 goals while Wayne Gretzky holds the top mark with 894. Jagr, who added an assist for the Panthers Sunday, is also fourth on the NHL’s all-time points list with 1,826. He trails Howe (1,850), Mark Messier (1,887) and Gretzky (2,857) on that list.