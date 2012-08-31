FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jets' Bogosian out 4-6 months after wrist surgery
August 31, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 5 years

Jets' Bogosian out 4-6 months after wrist surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Winnipeg Jets' Zach Bogosian (L) is checked by Tampa Bay Lightning's Brett Clark during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

(Reuters) - Winnipeg Jets defenseman Zach Bogosian will miss four to six months after undergoing wrist surgery, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on Friday.

The 22-year-old Bogosian, who was the team’s third-leading scorer among defenseman last season, had a successful operation in Cleveland on a chronic ligament tear in his right wrist early on Friday, the Jets said in a statement.

Bogosian, taken third overall by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, had five goals and 25 assists with the Jets last season despite problems with the tear and the injury flared up in training this month.

The Jets are scheduled to open their regular season October 13.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

