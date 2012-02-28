Jets grounded by slick Oilers

(Reuters) - The Edmonton Oilers broke out with four unanswered goals in the third period to sting Winnipeg in a 5-3 victory on Monday that prevented the Jets from moving to the top of the Southeast Division.

Visiting Winnipeg for the first time in 17 years, the Oilers fell 2-1 behind after two periods but exploded into life with a quartet of goals from Ryan Jones, Lennart Petrell, Taylor Hall and Jordan Eberle.

Edmonton goalie Devan Dubnyk made 29 saves in a solid display as the Oilers (25-31-6) won for the third time in four games.

“That was a strong (third) period by us,” Hall told reporters.

“We took over, and that’s what we have to do when we’re down. You can tell that this was an important two points (to Winnipeg). The atmosphere in this building was playoff-like.”

The Oilers’ triumph cost the Jets a chance to catch the idle first-place Florida Panthers, who are two points clear in the Southeast. Despite the defeat, Winnipeg (30-27-8) remain in eighth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

After a scoreless first period, Kyle Wellwood and Alexander Burmistrov netted for the Jets in the second with Edmonton’s Ryan Whitney responding for the visitors between the tallies.

Nik Antropov added a consolation goal for Winnipeg with 70 seconds remaining as the home team failed to record a point for the first time in seven games.

“Tonight was the worst loss of the year,” Wellwood said. “Guys are pretty devastated.”

Winnipeg’s Ondrej Pavelec could only manage 20 stops in a sub-par outing.

Both teams had pre-game shake-ups to their roster on Trade Deadline Day as the Jets sent defenseman Johnny Oduya to Chicago for a pair of 2013 draft picks.

Edmonton acquired Minnesota’s Nick Schultz in exchange for Tom Gilbert.