Jets soar to seventh heaven with Panthers pasting

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Wellwood (R) celebrates a Jets goal on Florida Panthers goaltender Jose Theodore during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

(Reuters) - The Winnipeg Jets narrowed the Florida Panthers’ Southeast Division lead with a comprehensive 7-0 thrashing of their rivals at the MTS Center on Thursday.

The Jets (31-27-8) scored five goals in the third period to add some gloss to the scoreline as well as snap a three-game winning streak for the Panthers (30-21-12).

The win moves Winnipeg to within two points of Florida and into the eighth and final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

“You could tell there was an extra little buzz around the city with everything on the line,” Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler told reporters.

”I think they want first place, they made that clear tonight, too and that was great.

Winnipeg Jets' Evander Kane (L) talks with goaltender Ondrej Pavelec during a break in the play against the Florida Panthers during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

“Our team definitely had that feeling in our locker room and to go out there on the ice and get the same feeling from the fans was a huge lift for us and it helped us, especially early on.”

Evander Kane and Jim Slater scored goals two minutes apart early in the first period to set the Jets on course for a resounding home victory.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The Panthers responded with a strong second period by outshooting Winnipeg 17-8 but were unable to find a way past Ondrej Pavelec, who made 33 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

Kane scored again in the third period and added two assists to complete a four-point game. Kyle Wellwood, Bryan Little, Nik Antropov and Wheeler also scored for the Jets.

“We had lots of turnovers and they ended up in our net,” Florida coach Kevin Dineen said.

“You can’t play that kind of hockey in October, and you certainly can’t play it in March. It’s definitely a man’s game this time of year and we did not look prepared.”