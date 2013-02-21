Winnipeg Jets defenseman Redmond sliced by skate in practice

Winnipeg Jets' Zach Redmond celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

(Reuters) - Winnipeg Jets defenseman Zach Redmond was taken to hospital towards the end of Thursday’s warmup ahead of their game against the Carolina Hurricanes after being cut on the back of the leg.

The 24-year-old Redmond, who has a goal and three assists in eight games this season, was taken to hospital to close a deep gash above his knee that left a pool of blood on the ice.

Winnipeg (6-8-1) are battling to get into the playoffs, standing four points out of the eighth Eastern Conference berth.

“We were trying to get our extra players conditioned, and there was a 1-on-1 battle at the net where he (Redmond) tripped up and landed on his back,” Jets coach Claude Noel told reporters.

“(Another) player happened to step on him and cut him just above the back of the knee. It’s a fairly wide cut,” added Noel, who said he believed Redmond would be all right.

The incident followed a serious cut that ended the season of Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson of the Ottawa Senators last week.

Defenseman Karlsson, 22, severed his Achilles tendon when he was cut by a skate blade during a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.