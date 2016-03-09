NHL closes probe into Patrick Kane, says accusations unfounded

Jan 30, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Central Division forward Patrick Kane (88) of the Chicago Blackhawks during the skills challenge relay during the 2016 NHL All Star Game Skills Competition at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The National Hockey League said on Wednesday it has closed its investigation into sexual assault allegations against superstar Blackhawks player Patrick Kane, saying the accusations against him were unfounded.

Prosecutors in New York in November declined to bring charges in the case, saying the accusations made by a woman who had met him at a Buffalo, New York nightclub contained inconsistencies and were not backed up by credible evidence.

The NHL said that the final stage of its review included an in-person meeting between Kane and commissioner Gary Bettman in New York on Monday.

“The League considers the matter closed and will have no further comment,” the statement said.

The woman had accused the 27-year-old player of raping her at his offseason lakeshore home in Hamburg, a Buffalo suburb, in August last year.

After an investigation, Erie County District Attorney Frank Sedita said in November that DNA evidence did not confirm the woman’s allegation she had been raped and that there were inconsistencies between her accounts and those of other witnesses.

Kane is one of the National Hockey League’s top stars and has led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships.