(Reuters) - Key dates for the 2014-15 National Hockey League season:

Oct 8 - Regular season opens with Montreal at Toronto, Philadelphia at Boston, Vancouver at Calgary and San Jose at Los Angeles

Jan 1 - Winter Classic: Chicago at Washington

Jan 25 - All-Star Game: Columbus, Ohio

Feb 21 - NHL Stadium Series: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks, (Levi’s Stadium)

Apr 11 - Last day of regular season

Jun 26-27 - NHL Draft