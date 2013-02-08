FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Struggling Kings acquire Panthers defenseman
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 8, 2013 / 5:55 PM / in 5 years

Struggling Kings acquire Panthers defenseman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The struggling Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings added size to their blue line by acquiring Keaton Ellerby from the Florida Panthers for a 2013 fifth round draft pick, the team said on Friday.

Ellerby, a 6-foot, 5-inch defenseman taken by Florida with the 10th pick in the 2007 National Hockey League Draft, has played 125 career games over four seasons recording two goals and 15 assists.

The defenseman, who appeared in nine games for Florida this season collecting zero points, joins a Kings (3-4-2) team that is last in the Pacific division.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.