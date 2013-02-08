Struggling Kings acquire Panthers defenseman

(Reuters) - The struggling Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings added size to their blue line by acquiring Keaton Ellerby from the Florida Panthers for a 2013 fifth round draft pick, the team said on Friday.

Ellerby, a 6-foot, 5-inch defenseman taken by Florida with the 10th pick in the 2007 National Hockey League Draft, has played 125 career games over four seasons recording two goals and 15 assists.

The defenseman, who appeared in nine games for Florida this season collecting zero points, joins a Kings (3-4-2) team that is last in the Pacific division.