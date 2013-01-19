Blackhawks spoil Kings' coronation with easy win

Chicago Blackhawks Jonathan Toews (R) fights for the puck with Los Angeles Kings Drew Doughty during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Chicago Blackhawks spoiled the Los Angeles Kings’ opening day party when the visitors eased to a 5-2 victory over the Stanley Cup champions as the strike-shortened NHL season finally got underway on Saturday.

Confronted by a hostile Staples Center crowd already whipped into frenzy after the pre-game unveiling of the championship banner, Chicago quickly put a lid on the fervor with three unanswered goals in the opening period.

The Kings looked the rustier of the teams following the lengthy lockout that reduced the 82-game season to 48 contests and were made to pay by the 2010 Stanley Cup winners.

Marian Hossa was the destroyer in chief, scoring twice and adding an assist, while Patrick Kane, Michael Frolik and Jonathan Toews also added goals for Chicago. Rob Scuderi and Jordan Nolan replied for the home team.