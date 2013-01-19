FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackhawks spoil Kings' coronation with easy win
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 19, 2013 / 11:30 PM / 5 years ago

Blackhawks spoil Kings' coronation with easy win

Ben Everill

1 Min Read

Chicago Blackhawks Jonathan Toews (R) fights for the puck with Los Angeles Kings Drew Doughty during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Chicago Blackhawks spoiled the Los Angeles Kings’ opening day party when the visitors eased to a 5-2 victory over the Stanley Cup champions as the strike-shortened NHL season finally got underway on Saturday.

Confronted by a hostile Staples Center crowd already whipped into frenzy after the pre-game unveiling of the championship banner, Chicago quickly put a lid on the fervor with three unanswered goals in the opening period.

The Kings looked the rustier of the teams following the lengthy lockout that reduced the 82-game season to 48 contests and were made to pay by the 2010 Stanley Cup winners.

Marian Hossa was the destroyer in chief, scoring twice and adding an assist, while Patrick Kane, Michael Frolik and Jonathan Toews also added goals for Chicago. Rob Scuderi and Jordan Nolan replied for the home team.

Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.