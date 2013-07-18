Kings sign captain Brown to eight-year extension

Los Angeles Kings captian Dustin Brown hoists the Stanley Cup after his team defeated the New Jersey Devils during Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Kings captain Dustin Brown has signed an eight-year contract extension, joining a number of key players committed to the club long-term, the National Hockey League team said on Thursday.

Brown, who helped the Kings win a Stanley Cup in 2011, had one year left on his current deal and, as a result, will remain a King through the 2021-22 season, the team said in a statement.

He joined Jeff Carter (signed through 2022), Drew Doughty (2019), Jonathan Quick (2023), Mike Richards (2020) and Slava Voynov (2019) for the long haul with the Kings.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but multiple media reports said the extension is worth $47 million.

Brown, 28, has played his entire nine-year NHL career with the Kings and became the franchise’s first player ever to hoist the Stanley Cup when the Kings beat the New Jersey Devils in the 2012 Stanley Cup Final.

Last year, Brown helped Los Angeles reach the Western Conference finals where they were eliminated by the eventual champion the Chicago Blackhawks.

The American, drafted in the first round of the 2003 draft (13th overall), has accumulated 388 points (181 goals and 207 assists) and 452 penalty minutes in 641 regular season games.