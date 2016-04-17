Sharks hold on for 2-1 win over Kings

Apr 16, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) skates to the bench after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period in game two of the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Logan Couture’s goal in the second period was the difference, and the San Jose Sharks held on for a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night at Staples Center to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal at Staples Center.

Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist for the Sharks.

San Jose goaltender Martin Jones, a former King, who earned his first postseason decision in Game 1, stopped 27 of 28 shots.

Goalie Jonathan Quick recorded 21 saves on 23 shots for the Kings.

Game 3 is Monday at San Jose.

The Kings tried to rally late, getting a Vinny Lecavalier goal with 5:01 remaining in the third period. Lecavalier corralled a loose puck in front of the net and scored, but that was it for the Kings.

The Sharks, who owned the best road record in the NHL, have yet to lose at Staples this season. They claimed both regular-season matches in Los Angeles, scoring a 5-3 win on Dec. 22 and a 5-1 rout on Oct. 7. They have defeated Los Angeles in five of the seven contests this season.

Pavelski scored his third goal of the series, gathering a pass from Brent Burns and smoking a shot over the shoulder of Quick for a 1-0 edge at 3:37 of the first period.

The Sharks got a 5-on-3 opportunity in the second period and quickly took advantage of it. Thirty seconds after Tyler Toffoli and Lucic Milan were sent to the box for roughing and charging, respectively, Couture made it 2-0, rebounding a miss by Pavelski and burying a wrist shot for his first goal of the playoffs on a power play at 8:44 of the second.

Although the Sharks are in a commanding position, they surely haven’t forgotten their quarterfinal collapse against the Kings two years ago. In that series, the Sharks were up 3-0 before the Kings came charging back to win four straight to prevail in a stunning reversal of fortunes.

Kings right winger Marian Gaborik, who had not played since suffering a knee sprain Feb. 12 against the New York Rangers, returned. Gaborik had four shots in 13:19 of ice time.

A sellout crowd of 18,514 attended.