Kopitar agrees to eight-year extension with Kings

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Slovenian forward Anze Kopitar has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Kings on an eight-year contract extension, the National Hockey League team said on Saturday.

Kopitar, the 11th overall pick in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, has spent his entire league career with the Kings and helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014.

Aged 28, the three-time All-Star has accumulated 645 points, including 230 goals, for a plus-62 rating in 725 regular-season games for the franchise.

A dynamic offensive talent who has led the Kings in scoring for eight consecutive seasons from 2007-08, Kopitar became the first Slovenian to play in the NHL in 2006.

He was an All-Star in 2008, 2011 and 2015.

Kopitar is the latest Kings player to be secured under a long-term contact, joining Jonathan Quick, Jeff Carter, Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty, Marian Gaborik, Jake Muzzin, Alec Martinez and Kyle Clifford.