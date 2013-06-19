Kings sign Russian Voynov to six-year contract

Los Angeles Kings' Slava Voynov (R) checks New Jersey Devils' Alexei Ponikarovsky during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Kings rewarded Slava Voynov with a six-year contract after the Russian defenseman led the team in points during the playoffs, the team said on Tuesday.

Voynov played in all 48 games with the Kings during the 2012-13 regular season, totaling new career highs for points (25) and assists (19).

He also went on to lead the team with six goals and 13 points during a 18-game playoff run that ended with a loss to the top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks in the Western Conference Finals.