FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kings sign Russian Voynov to six-year contract
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 19, 2013 / 12:06 AM / in 4 years

Kings sign Russian Voynov to six-year contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Los Angeles Kings' Slava Voynov (R) checks New Jersey Devils' Alexei Ponikarovsky during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Kings rewarded Slava Voynov with a six-year contract after the Russian defenseman led the team in points during the playoffs, the team said on Tuesday.

Voynov played in all 48 games with the Kings during the 2012-13 regular season, totaling new career highs for points (25) and assists (19).

He also went on to lead the team with six goals and 13 points during a 18-game playoff run that ended with a loss to the top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks in the Western Conference Finals.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.