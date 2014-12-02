FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kings fined $100,000 for violating terms of Voynov ban
December 2, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

Kings fined $100,000 for violating terms of Voynov ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings have been fined $100,000 for violating terms of Slava Voynov’s suspension, the National Hockey League said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Russian, who was suspended indefinitely in October following his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge, skated with teammates during a practice on Tuesday.

“Such activity is in direct contravention of the terms of the suspension,” the NHL said in a statement.

Voynov, 24, is permitted to use club facilities and work with team personnel but is prohibited from participating in any team-related functions or activities as part of his ban.

The defenseman pled not guilty on Monday to felony domestic assault for allegedly attacking his wife.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Steve Keating

