Kings fined $100,000 for violating terms of Voynov ban

(Reuters) - The defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings have been fined $100,000 for violating terms of Slava Voynov’s suspension, the National Hockey League said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Russian, who was suspended indefinitely in October following his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge, skated with teammates during a practice on Tuesday.

“Such activity is in direct contravention of the terms of the suspension,” the NHL said in a statement.

Voynov, 24, is permitted to use club facilities and work with team personnel but is prohibited from participating in any team-related functions or activities as part of his ban.

The defenseman pled not guilty on Monday to felony domestic assault for allegedly attacking his wife.