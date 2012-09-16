Factbox: Work stoppages in the National Hockey League

(Reuters) - Here is a look at National Hockey League (NHL) work stoppages after players were locked out for the fourth time in 20 years on Sunday when the owners and players failed to reach terms on a new collective bargaining agreement.

1992 - NHL players went on strike for 10 days in April, the first work stoppage in the NHL’s history, but a quick settlement allowed all affected games to be rescheduled.

The settlement handed the players an increase in playoff bonuses, more control over the licensing of their likenesses and changes to the free agency system.

1994 - A three-month lockout that stretched from October 1 to January 11 delayed the start of the NHL’s 1994-95 regular season, which was ultimately reduced to 48 games from 84.

The key issue of talks was the implementation of a salary cap, with the league in favor to capping player salaries and the union opposed.

Two sides eventually compromised on a rookie salary maximum and the requirement that all entry-level players contracts be two-way deals, which stipulates a contract is dependent upon the league in which the athlete is assigned to play.

2004 - A disagreement over salary structure led to a 310-day lockout, wiping out the entire 2004-05 season as part of the longest work stoppage in sports history. Also marked the first time since 1919 that the NHL’s Stanley Cup championship trophy was not awarded.

League wanted players to accept a salary structure linking salaries to league revenues, guaranteeing the clubs what the NHL called ‘cost certainty”, which the union considered another word for a salary cap.

In the end, the sides agreed to have a salary cap that would be adjusted each year to guarantee players 54 percent of total NHL revenues, while also instituting a salary floor that was a minimum amount that must be spent on the team as a whole

2012 - With owners and players millions of dollars apart on how to split $3.3 billion in revenue, the NHL decided to lock out players after the deadline expired at midnight on Saturday, raising the possibility that the regular season will not start on time on October 11.