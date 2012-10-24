FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

Full season unlikely with no labor talks scheduled: Bettman

Edith Honan

2 Min Read

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media in New York September 13, 2012. The league and the players collective bargaining agreement ends at midnight on Saturday. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A full 82-game National Hockey League (NHL) season in 2012-13 was becoming increasingly unlikely because of the lack of progress between the league and union representing its locked-out players, Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday.

The NHL, which locked out its players over a month ago when the previous collective bargaining agreement expired, had set Thursday as a deadline to reach a new labor deal that would allow a full season to open November 2.

But Bettman, speaking at a news conference to announce the New York Islanders’ plans to move to Brooklyn [ID:nL3E8LO6G9], said the prospects were dim with time running out.

“The union has chosen not to engage on our proposal or to make a new proposal of their own so unfortunately it looks like the 82-game season is not going to be a reality,” he said.

“And although the clock still has a little bit of time to run things seem to be not progressing as we would like and we are disappointed.”

The NHL presented a six-year offer to the NHL Players’ Association last week that proposed an equal split of hockey-related revenue.

The offer was contingent on the sides reaching an agreement by Thursday so teams could hold a one-week training camp starting Friday.

The union offered three counter-proposals last week that the league quickly shot down, saying later that all failed to approach a 50-50 revenue split.

The NHL, which has already canceled the first three weeks of the regular season as part of a work stoppage that has cost it about $250 million in lost revenue, locked out players after failing to agree on how to split a $3.3 billion revenue pie.

No talks were scheduled between the league and union.

Writing by Frank Pingue; Editing by Julian Linden

