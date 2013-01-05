FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHL: League and players resume face-to-face labor talks
January 5, 2013 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

NHL: League and players resume face-to-face labor talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker lowers the U.S. flag outside of NHL headquarters in New York, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The National Hockey League (NHL) and the union representing its players met face-to-face along with a federal mediator on Saturday with hopes of ending a lockout in time to salvage a condensed season.

A small group meeting between the league, union and mediator began early Saturday afternoon in New York, according to a NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) spokesman.

The meeting, which began with less than a week to go until the league’s self-imposed deadline to reach a deal, marked the first face-to-face dialogue between the league and NHLPA since talks broke down two days ago.

The two sides met separately with the mediator on Friday.

With half of the 2012-13 regular season already lost to the labor dispute, the NHL has set a January 11 deadline for a new deal so that a 48-game campaign could begin eight days later.

The lockout, which the league has said is costing it about $18-$20 million a day, began in mid-September when the previous collective bargaining agreement expired with both sides at odds over how to split the NHL’s $3.3 billion in revenue.

The dispute, which follows a lockout that wiped out the entire 2004-05 campaign, is now centered around the salary cap number for the 2013-14 season, the pension fund and length of player contracts.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine

