Timeline: Key moments in the NHL lockout

(Reuters) - The National Hockey League (NHL) and union representing its players reached a tentative agreement on Sunday to end a lockout and salvage a shortened regular season.

Here is a timeline of key events from the NHL’s fourth labor dispute in 20 years.

January 6 - League and players reach a tentative 10-year deal on a new collective bargaining agreement after 16-plus hour negotiating session that began on Saturday.

December 20 - NHL cancels all games through January 14.

December 14 - NHL files class-action complaint against the players’ union in New York federal court, as well as an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

December 10 - NHL cancels all games through December 30.

December 6 - Labor talks collapse, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says “disappointed beyond belief” at state of negotiations.

November 26 - League and players agree to allow U.S. federal mediators into the negotiating process.

November 23 - NHL cancels two more weeks of regular season games, wiping out all action through December 14, as well as scrapping the January 27 All-Star Game in Columbus.

November 2 - Annual outdoor Winter Classic scheduled for New Year’s Day at Michigan Stadium, which seats more than 100,000 people, is called off.

October 26 - NHL cancels regular-season games through November 30.

October 19 - NHL cancels third week of regular season, wiping out 53 more games and bringing the total number of canceled games to 135 through November 1.

October 18 - Players’ union presents three counter-proposals that NHL turns down immediately and calls “a step backward.”

October 16 - League offers players six-year deal that includes an equal split of revenue, no rollbacks on existing contracts and allows for a full 82-game season to begin on November 2.

October 4 - NHL cancels first two weeks of the 2012-13 regular season, impacting 82 games that were scheduled from October 11-24.

September 16 - NHL locks out players, essentially halting all league operations, after previous collective bargaining agreement expires with both sides at odds over how to split $3.3 billion in revenue.

September 13 - NHL Board of Governors gives league commissioner Gary Bettman unanimous support to impose lockout if new deal is not reached by 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT) on September 16.