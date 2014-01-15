American Langenbrunner retires after 16 seasons

Dallas Stars' Jamie Langenbrunner celebrates his goal during the second period of their NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

(Reuters) - Jamie Langenbrunner announced his retirement from the National Hockey League on Wednesday after a career that spanned 16 seasons and included two Stanley Cups championships.

Known as a versatile and dependable forward, Langenbrunner was also a two-time Olympian and captain of the silver medal-winning U.S. ice hockey team at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

“The friendships I developed with my team mates, and also the people in the communities where I played, will always be cherished by my family and I,” Langenbrunner, 38, said in a statement released by the NHL Players’ Association.

Langenbrunner scored 243 goals and 420 assists for 663 points in 1,109 games during a career spent with the Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues.

He made his NHL debut with Dallas late in the 1994-95 season and solidified himself as a full-time player during the 1996-97 campaign. Langenbrunner’s clutch play during the 1999 playoffs helped lead the Stars to their first Stanley Cup title.

In 2002, Langenbrunner was traded to New Jersey as part of a blockbuster deal that re-shaped both franchises. He won a second Stanley Cup a year later and had his best statistical season with the Devils when he recorded career-highs in goals (29), points (69) and plus-minus (+25) in 2008-09.

Langenbrunner returned to the Stars organization for the last half of the 2010-11 season before signing with St. Louis in the offseason. He has not played since suffering a hip injury last February.