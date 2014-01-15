FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Langenbrunner retires after 16 seasons
January 15, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

American Langenbrunner retires after 16 seasons

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dallas Stars' Jamie Langenbrunner celebrates his goal during the second period of their NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

(Reuters) - Jamie Langenbrunner announced his retirement from the National Hockey League on Wednesday after a career that spanned 16 seasons and included two Stanley Cups championships.

Known as a versatile and dependable forward, Langenbrunner was also a two-time Olympian and captain of the silver medal-winning U.S. ice hockey team at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

“The friendships I developed with my team mates, and also the people in the communities where I played, will always be cherished by my family and I,” Langenbrunner, 38, said in a statement released by the NHL Players’ Association.

Langenbrunner scored 243 goals and 420 assists for 663 points in 1,109 games during a career spent with the Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues.

He made his NHL debut with Dallas late in the 1994-95 season and solidified himself as a full-time player during the 1996-97 campaign. Langenbrunner’s clutch play during the 1999 playoffs helped lead the Stars to their first Stanley Cup title.

In 2002, Langenbrunner was traded to New Jersey as part of a blockbuster deal that re-shaped both franchises. He won a second Stanley Cup a year later and had his best statistical season with the Devils when he recorded career-highs in goals (29), points (69) and plus-minus (+25) in 2008-09.

Langenbrunner returned to the Stars organization for the last half of the 2010-11 season before signing with St. Louis in the offseason. He has not played since suffering a hip injury last February.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
