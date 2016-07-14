NHL Las Vegas team name McPhee as first general manager

Former Washington Capitals general manager, George McPhee, speaks to media in New York, in this file photo dated January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The NHL’s new Las Vegas franchise named George McPhee as their first ever general manager on Wednesday as the expansion teamcontinues to build towards their debut in the 2017-18 season.

Las Vegas received approval to become the NHL’s 31st team on June 22 but is thus far without a team name or logo.

McPhee will now be tasked with stitching together a roster from scratch.

“Our mission here is clear: we’re going to build an organization and a team that people in Nevada and Las Vegas will be very, very proud of,” McPhee told reporters at a press conference.

“We’re going to do it quickly, and we’re aiming at the Stanley Cup. That simple.”

McPhee, 58, served as the general manager of the Washington Capitals from 1997 until 2014, when he was relieved of his duties. He most recently held position as a special adviser to New York Islanders general manager Garth Snow.

Las Vegas will select players from the 30 current teams in an expansion draft next June.

McPhee, who played parts of six years in the NHL as a player, has strong ideas about the kind of hockey he would like to bring to Las Vegas.

“The sit-back style of hockey, I don’t like it,” McPhee said. “Teams are attacking all the time and pressuring pucks all over the ice. We’ll be doing the same sort of things.”