NHL: Leafs netminder Reimer strains ligament, out at least a week
February 13, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

NHL: Leafs netminder Reimer strains ligament, out at least a week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie James Reimer is seen in the pre-game spotlight before they play the Philadelphia Flyers in their NHL hockey game in Toronto, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender James Reimer has sustained a mild medial collateral ligament (MCL) knee strain and is expected to be out for at least a week, the National Hockey League club said on Tuesday.

Reimer was injured during the second period of Monday’s home win over Philadelphia.

The 24-year-old Canadian is arguably the biggest reason behind Toronto’s surprisingly strong start to the season (8-5-0) and losing him for an extended period would be a major blow to their playoff hopes.

Reimer compiled a 6-3 record and 2.31 goals against average playing in 10 games.

Ben Scrivens replaced Reimer in net against Philadelphia and did not let the Leafs down, protecting a 3-1 lead and giving up just one goal on 33 shots to lead Toronto to their first win over the Flyers in six meetings at the Air Canada Centre.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

