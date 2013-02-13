NHL: Leafs netminder Reimer strains ligament, out at least a week

(Reuters) - Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender James Reimer has sustained a mild medial collateral ligament (MCL) knee strain and is expected to be out for at least a week, the National Hockey League club said on Tuesday.
Reimer was injured during the second period of Monday’s home win over Philadelphia.
The 24-year-old Canadian is arguably the biggest reason behind Toronto’s surprisingly strong start to the season (8-5-0) and losing him for an extended period would be a major blow to their playoff hopes.
Reimer compiled a 6-3 record and 2.31 goals against average playing in 10 games.
Ben Scrivens replaced Reimer in net against Philadelphia and did not let the Leafs down, protecting a 3-1 lead and giving up just one goal on 33 shots to lead Toronto to their first win over the Flyers in six meetings at the Air Canada Centre.
