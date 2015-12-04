Coach Cooper signs contract extension with the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper looks on from behind the bench against the Washington Capitals in the third period at Verizon Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper, who led the Lightning to the Stanley Cup Final last season, has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the franchise, the National Hockey League team said on Friday.

Cooper, 48, was in the final year of his current contract and his extension is estimated by local media to be for two years.

A native of Prince George in British Columbia, Cooper became the franchise’s eighth head coach in March 2013 and has led the team to a 112-70-23 record in 205 games.

He has guided the Lightning to the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of his two full seasons in charge, including a trip to the 2015 Stanley Cup Final where the Bolts lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games.

The 2014-15 season was a landmark one for Cooper and the Lightning as the team posted a record of 50-24-8 to reach the 50-win plateau for the first time in franchise history.

This season, Tampa Bay have gone 12-11-3 for 27 points and are placed sixth in the Atlantic division standings.