(Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Lightning ended a two-season playoff drought with a 3-1 win over Montreal on Tuesday that clinched their berth.

Rookie Tyler Johnson broke a 1-1 tie with a shorthanded goal at 12:41 in the third period to help lift the Lightning.

Alex Killorn added a late score for Tampa Bay (42-25-9) who tied Montreal (43-27-7) for second in the Atlantic Division.

Ben Bishop stopped 25 shots in the triumph.