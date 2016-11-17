Feb 28, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates against the Boston Bruins during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Tampa Bay Lighting captain Steven Stamkos will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a torn lateral meniscus, according to multiple reports.

TSN Canada's Bob McKenzie reported Stamkos traveled to Vail, Colo. to have the procedure performed. The report was also confirmed by the Tampa Bay Times.

There is not an official timetable for his return but the procedure includes a rehab period of four to six months, meaning Stamkos will likely return in mid-March at the earliest.

Stamkos was injured during a collision with Detroit's Gustav Nyquist in Tuesday's 4-3 win. He scored his ninth goal of the season before leaving and Tampa Bay general manager Steve Yzerman said Wednesday that Stamkos would be sidelined "indefinitely".

In the first year of an eight-year deal agreed upon shortly before free agency on July 1, Stamkos has 20 points in 17 games.

The 26-year-old was Tampa Bay's top pick in 2009 and has 321 goals in 329 regular-season games.

Stamkos has also been sidelined with a few serious injuries in recent seasons.

He missed 55 games in the 2013-14 season with a broken leg. Last year he dealt with a blood-clotting issue that kept him out of the postseason until Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)