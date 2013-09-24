FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maple Leafs' Clarkson banned 10 games for joining brawl
September 24, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

Maple Leafs' Clarkson banned 10 games for joining brawl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Clarkson has been suspended 10 regular season games for leaving the bench to join a brawl in a preseason game versus the Buffalo Sabres, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Monday.

An earlier fight raised tensions in the exhibition game on Sunday and the melee, which included a scrap between the teams’ goalies, began when a Buffalo enforcer tried to instigate a fight with Toronto forward Phil Kessel.

Clarkson, who was Toronto’s big free agent acquisition during the offseason when he signed a seven-year contract, will be eligible to return to the Maple Leafs’ lineup on October 25 at Columbus, the NHL said in a statement.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ian Ransom

