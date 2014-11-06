FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maple Leafs' Ashton banned 20 games for doping
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 6, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

Maple Leafs' Ashton banned 20 games for doping

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 9, 2014; Raleigh, NC, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goalie Anton Khudobin (31) watches the puck go past Toronto Maple Leafs forward Carter Ashton (37) during the 2nd period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Toronto Maple Leafs forward Carter Ashton has been suspended 20 games after testing positive for a banned substance, the National Hockey League said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Ashton released a statement shortly after the suspension was announced, blaming the positive test on an inhaler given to him by another athlete during the offseason after suffering an asthma attack while training.

”I now recognize that I ingested Clenbuterol, a prohibited substance, through the inhaler,“ said Ashton, adding that he used the inhaler twice. ”However, at no time was I seeking to gain an athletic advantage or to knowingly violate the terms of the program.

“I used the inhaler in response to exercise-induced asthma, a condition that my doctor with the Toronto Maple Leafs has since diagnosed and he has prescribed me with an inhaler.”

Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, the ban is accompanied by mandatory referral to the NHL/NHLPA Program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health for evaluation and possible treatment, the league said in a statement.

Ashton, taken in the first round of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, has been held pointless in three games this season and is averaging six minutes of ice time per game.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs support the NHL/NHLPA performance Enhancing Substances Program and today’s decision to suspend forward Carter Ashton,” said Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.