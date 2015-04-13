Toronto, Buffalo begin end of season sackings

(Reuters) - The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired general manager David Nonis and interim head coach Peter Horachek, while Buffalo Sabres coach Ted Nolan was also sacked, the National Hockey League teams said on Sunday.

The Maple Leafs, rated as the most valuable franchise in the NHL, have suffered their worst season in 18 years with their 30-44-8 record with 68 points their worst 82-game season record since 1996-97.

Three other members of the coaching staff also were being released, Toronto said.

While the team searches for a new general manager, assistant general manager Kyle Dubas and director of player personnel Mark Hunter will share the duties.

Horachek was hired as an assistant coach in July and named interim head coach on January 7. He had an 9-28-5 record.

The Maple Leafs have missed the Stanley Cup playoffs nine times in the past 10 seasons.

The Sabres were the worst team in the NHL this season, compiling a 23-51-8 record as they finished with just 161 goals in 82 games.

Nolan was appointed early in the 2013-14 campaign and the team was 40-87-17 in nearly two seasons under his control.

Assistant coach Danny Flynn was also fired while two other coaches would not have their contracts renewed.