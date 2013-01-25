FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maple Leafs' Lupul breaks forearm, out six weeks
January 25, 2013 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Maple Leafs' Lupul breaks forearm, out six weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Toronto Maple Leafs All-Star left wing Joffrey Lupul will miss at least six weeks after breaking his right forearm, the National Hockey League team said on Thursday.

Lupul, who recently signed a five-year, $26 million contract, was injured during Wednesday’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins when a shot by team mate Dion Phaneuf struck him in front of the net.

“He’s a huge part of our team up front, and it’s terrible when you lose a guy like that,” Phaneuf told reporters.

Lupul was scoreless in three games but ranked second among the Maple Leafs in goals (25) and points (67) last season.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; editing by Steve Keating.

