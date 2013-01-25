Maple Leafs' Lupul breaks forearm, out six weeks

(Reuters) - Toronto Maple Leafs All-Star left wing Joffrey Lupul will miss at least six weeks after breaking his right forearm, the National Hockey League team said on Thursday.
Lupul, who recently signed a five-year, $26 million contract, was injured during Wednesday’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins when a shot by team mate Dion Phaneuf struck him in front of the net.
“He’s a huge part of our team up front, and it’s terrible when you lose a guy like that,” Phaneuf told reporters.
Lupul was scoreless in three games but ranked second among the Maple Leafs in goals (25) and points (67) last season.
