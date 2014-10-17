Nashville to host 2016 NHL All-Star Game

(Reuters) - Nashville will host the National Hockey League’s 2016 All-Star festivities, which will mark the first time the Music City will enjoy the economic boost the event provides, the league said on Friday.

The NHL’s mid-season showcase, which includes an All-Star game between the league’s top players and a skills competition, will be held at the home of the NHL’s Nashville Predators from Jan. 30-31.

“Nashville knows how to showcase stars, put on great events and deliver first-rate entertainment and is a great place to visit. So where better to host our 2016 All-Star Celebration than in Nashville?” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

Nashville, known as the Music City because of its reputation as a musical center, previously held one of the league’s signature events when it welcomed thousands of NHL fans, executives and personalities to the city for the 2003 Entry Draft.

The last NHL All-Star Game was hosted by Ottawa in 2012 and pumped an estimated $35 million into the economies of the city and surrounding regions.

The 2013 All-Star Game was canceled due to the NHL’s lockout while last season’s edition was not held due to the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

This season’s All-Star festivities will be held from Jan. 24-25 in Columbus.